More HUL managers become crorepatis this year, no salary jump for CEO

According to a report from the Economic Times, there is also a shift in the age distribution of these high-salaried executives. In FY23, only one-third of them were under the age of 40, which represents a departure from the trend observed over the past decade when half of the executives in HUL's crore club fell within that age bracket.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) witnessed an increase in the number of managers earning annual salaries exceeding Rs 1 crore in the financial year 2023 (FY23), however, top positions including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Managing Director (MD) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) slipped in the same period. The salary figure rose by 25 per cent from the previous financial year, reaching a total of 205 managers, compared to 163 in FY22.