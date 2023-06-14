Everest Fleet raises $20 mn to build capacity in Uber-led funding round



The funding will enable Everest Fleet to expand its operations and grow the overall supply pool available for the ridesharing industry where demand continues to outstrip vehicle supply. Car rental company Everest Fleet has closed a $20 million funding round led by Uber, the global ridesharing leader. Everest fleet operates in the shared mobility space in India and is an existing partner to leading ridesharing companies such as Uber and Ola.



Currently, Everest employs upwards of 10,000 drivers and is present in seven cities--Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune. With this investment, Everest will expand its footprint to other major Indian cities and new global territories. Siddharth Ladsariya, Co-founder, Everest Fleet, said, “This funding round will accelerate our transition from being a CNG-dominated fleet to one with CNG and electric vehicles in the next five years. By 2026, we aim to have 10,000 electric vehicles as part of our overall fleet.”