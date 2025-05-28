Home / Companies / News / Rooter revenue surges 120% to $10 mn in FY25 on strong commerce growth

Rooter revenue surges 120% to $10 mn in FY25 on strong commerce growth

Rooter Shop is witnessing an average user spending of about Rs 2,400 per month on its platform, the company said

Rooter, Rooter gaming
Rooter is a game streaming platform. Rooter Shop, its gaming commerce vertical, was piloted in July and started scaling in October. Image: X@RooterSports
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Game content-to-commerce platform Rooter has reported a 120 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to USD 10 million (Rs 82 crore) in FY25, buoyed by strong performance in its commerce platform Rooter Shop.

Rooter is a game streaming platform. Rooter Shop, its gaming commerce vertical, was piloted in July and started scaling in October.

Rooter Shop is witnessing an average user spending of about Rs 2,400 per month on its platform, the company said.

"The biggest contribution happened because of the success of Rooter Shop, which is our commerce play and that is now contributing 70 per cent of the overall revenue, while brand monetisation and other partnerships continue to be 30 per cent of the overall revenue," Rooter Founder and CEO Piyush told PTI. 

ALSO READ: LIC shares soar 8% in best session since Nov 2023 on Q4 results

Rooter, tracking USD 24 million ARR (annual revenue runrate) currently, aims to achieve a revenue growth of 3-4 times this fiscal.

The company has reduced its losses by 63 per cent in FY25.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy trade; SMIDs advance; FMCG stocks slide 1%

Summer vacations 2025: Check complete state-wise school reopening dates

FSSAI ask states, UTs to boost efforts against obesity, support PM's call

Anna univ case: AIADMK welcomes verdict, says questions remain unanswered

Harry Potter TV series: HBO unveils new-age Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron

Piyush said the company is confident of achieving EBITDA positivity and profitability in FY26, fuelled by expected growth in Rooter Shop.

"Rooter's revenue growth through scaled user monetisation marks a defining and strategic step forward in building sustainable growth for the platform, while creating a strong impact on the gaming ecosystem.

ALSO READ: ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

"Over the next 12 months, we plan to...continue with the exponential pace of growth of Rooter Shop. We are expecting to hit USD 90 million GMV run rate by March'26," he said.

Rooter, with over 85 million registered users, to date has raised USD 37 million in primary capital from an investor base spread across India, the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PepsiCo India logs Rs 1,172 cr PBT for CY 2024, revenues at Rs 8,877 cr

US-based Guidewire Software planning to double India headcount in 3 yrs

SC upholds ICICI Securities delisting, dismisses plea over valuation

Panattoni India to invest ₹210 cr to build industrial, logistics park in TN

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal steps down; Sumit Jain takes charge

Topics :Rooter appgaming industryGaming

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story