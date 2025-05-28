PepsiCo India logs Rs 1,172 cr PBT for CY 2024, revenues at Rs 8,877 cr

PepsiCo India’s profit before tax for 2024 (calendar year) stood at Rs 1,172 crore, while its revenues came in at Rs 8,877 crore, it said in a statement.

Its numbers are not comparable to the previous financial year’s filings as those were reported for a nine-month period, following a change made to align with its parent company’s financial reporting structure.

"Over the past 12 months, the FMCG industry in India has shown remarkable resilience in the face of a challenging external environment, where it witnessed a slowdown in urban consumption along with inflationary pressures. In this context, PepsiCo India's strong performance in 2024 across food and beverage categories is a testament to its dynamic marketing, marketplace execution, and consumer-centric innovation," said Jagrut Kotecha, chief executive officer, PepsiCo India & South Asia, in the statement.

He added, “None of this would’ve been possible were it not for the incredible talent and teams that we have worked at building and nurturing, and I am confident that this has set us up to deliver on our bold growth ambition over the next five years. Even as we delivered on our growth targets in 2024, we ensured equally robust progress on our sustainability agenda, with milestone achievements in impacting farmer livelihoods, increasing acreage under regenerative agriculture, as well as deepening our focus on the circular economy and managing waste in a responsible manner.”

Kotecha said he is proud that the company delivered on the triple agenda of performance, people and planet in 2024, and aims to repeat this performance.

Kaushik Mitra, vice-president and chief financial officer, PepsiCo India & South Asia, said the company is focused on driving consistent and profitable growth.

"Our performance from January–December 2024, with revenues of Rs 8,877 crore supported by Rs 1,172 crore of profit before tax, reflects the strength of our portfolio, operational discipline, and consumer trust in our brands. While these figures are not directly comparable year-on-year due to the shift in our financial reporting calendar, the significant improvement in our profit margins over the last three reporting periods underscores the strength of our business model and our momentum in the market," Mitra added.

In the first quarter of 2025, PepsiCo said in its global commentary post-results that its international beverage business performed well, delivering 11 per cent organic revenue growth driven by performance in India, China, Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, the UK and Australia.

Its international convenient foods business delivered two per cent organic revenue growth, driven by India, Brazil, Egypt and Turkey.