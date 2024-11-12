Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Rosmerta Digital services IPO opens Nov 18, targets raising Rs 206 cr

Rosmerta Digital services IPO opens Nov 18, targets raising Rs 206 cr

The company initially offered vehicle registration services to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and has since diversified into a comprehensive range of services, including garage services, last

ipo market listing share market
It is engaged in both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rosmerta Digital Services is looking to raise over Rs 206 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on November 18.

The issue, with a price range of Rs 140 to Rs 147 apiece, will conclude on November 21. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 14, the company said in a public notice.

The IPO will be a complete fresh issue of 140.36 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 206.33 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company will debut on the BSE SME platform.

Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Rosmerta Technologies Ltd (RTL), is engaged in providing digitally-enabled services and digitally-enabled channel sales of automotive components & accessories.

The company initially offered vehicle registration services to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and has since diversified into a comprehensive range of services, including garage services, last-mile delivery service, selling of automotive components and accessories, etc.

More From This Section

AI Express to reconfigure planes with biz class seats from April 2025

IndiGo working with aviation ministry to extend lease of Boeing 777 planes

Swiggy recruits senior leadership from Flipkart, Amazon amid expansion bid

RIL to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for clean energy project

Bhartia family, Goldman Sachs in talks for 40% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages

It is engaged in both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments.

In the B2B segment, it serves automotive OEMs, online marketplaces and garages among others, through its Vehicle Ownership Experience vertical, and other product manufacturers through last-mile delivery service.

In the B2C segment, Rosmerta Digital Services serves vehicle owners through vehicle registration services, garage services and automotive spare parts and accessories.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Swiggy IPO listing prediction: Analysts raise caution ahead of market debut

Swiggy IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, & expected listing price

Sagility India shares list at 3% premium on bourses mirroring IPO GMP trend

Niva Bupa IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

BlackBuck IPO: GMP holds steady ahead of opening; key details for investors

Topics :IPO listing timeBSE indexNSE IPOBSE IPO

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story