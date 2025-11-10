Home / Companies / News / Rossell Techsys' Board to raise ₹300 crore via QIP, other instruments

The capital will be raised through the issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares and/or other eligible securities, including through a QIP, in accordance with applicable law

Rossell Techsys Managing Director Rishab Gupta
We remain focused on prudent capital deployment and long-term value creation for all stakeholders: Rishab Gupta
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Aerospace and defence engineering solutions provider Rossell Techsys on Monday said its Board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 300 crore through various instruments, including QIP, to fuel its next phase of growth.

Rossell Techsys said it anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate avenues for organic expansion.

Rossell Techsys Limited's Board of Directors has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 300 crores. The capital will be raised through the issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares and/or other eligible securities, including through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), in accordance with applicable law, the company said in a statement.

It has already initiated a postal ballot seeking shareholder approval, with e-voting scheduled from November 4 to December 3.

"This capital infusion will support the company's growth and capability expansion plans and strengthen our financial position, enabling us to continue building scale and serving our customers with excellence. We remain focused on prudent capital deployment and long-term value creation for all stakeholders," said Rishab Gupta, Managing Director, Rossell Techsys Limited.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards capital expenditure, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and other purposes as may be permitted under applicable law, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :aerospaceQIP

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

