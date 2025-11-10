Rossell Techsys' Board to raise ₹300 crore via QIP, other instruments

Aerospace and defence engineering solutions provider Rossell Techsys on Monday said its Board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 300 crore through various instruments, including QIP, to fuel its next phase of growth.

Rossell Techsys said it anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate avenues for organic expansion.

Rossell Techsys Limited's Board of Directors has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 300 crores. The capital will be raised through the issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares and/or other eligible securities, including through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), in accordance with applicable law, the company said in a statement.