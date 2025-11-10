Rossell Techsys' Board to raise ₹300 crore via QIP, other instruments

Aerospace and defence engineering solutions provider Rossell Techsys on Monday said its Board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 300 crore through various instruments, including QIP, to fuel its next phase of growth.
Rossell Techsys said it anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate avenues for organic expansion.
Rossell Techsys Limited's Board of Directors has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 300 crores. The capital will be raised through the issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares and/or other eligible securities, including through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), in accordance with applicable law, the company said in a statement.
It has already initiated a postal ballot seeking shareholder approval, with e-voting scheduled from November 4 to December 3.
"This capital infusion will support the company's growth and capability expansion plans and strengthen our financial position, enabling us to continue building scale and serving our customers with excellence. We remain focused on prudent capital deployment and long-term value creation for all stakeholders," said Rishab Gupta, Managing Director, Rossell Techsys Limited.
The proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards capital expenditure, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and other purposes as may be permitted under applicable law, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app