Royal Enfield sales rise 22% in May at 77,461 units, domestic sale rise 32%

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield on Thursday said its total sales increased 22 per cent to 77,461 units in May as compared with 63,643 units in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield on Thursday said its total sales increased 22 per cent to 77,461 units in May as compared with 63,643 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic wholesales increased 32 per cent to 70,795 units as against 53,525 units in May 2022.

Exports however declined 34 per cent to 6,666 units last month from 10,118 units in the year-ago period.

"At Royal Enfield, we have been able to maintain excellent momentum. Hunter continues to perform very well and has registered highest ever sales in a single month," company CEO B Govindarajan said in a statement.

Topics :Royal Enfield

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

