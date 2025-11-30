RPG Life Sciences eyes GLP-1 entry, US market via plant acquisitions

RPG Life Sciences is planning to enter India’s fast-emerging GLP-1 diabetes and obesity drug class while keeping the US market on its medium-term radar through acquisition-led entry. The company, which is targeting ₹2,500 crore turnover by 2030, is doubling down on domestic branded formulations and expanding its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) capacities through selective buys.

“We have created a strategic vision built around five pillars, with building big, scalable brands at the core,” said Ashok Nair, Managing Director, RPG Life Sciences.

A pharma veteran with stints at Abbott, Cipla and Torrent Pharma, Nair is steering the RPG Group company toward super-specialty segments characterised by clinical depth, complex prescribing behaviour and long treatment cycles that support durable branding.

The promoter vision, he added, is to make RPG Life Sciences a flagship company of the RPG Group. The company reported ₹582.1 crore revenue in FY25, up 13.5 per cent year-on-year, and ₹181.7 crore in Q2FY26, up 5.5 per cent. Which specialty segments are driving growth? Nephrology remains the company’s strongest pillar, supported by a growing monoclonal antibody (mAbs) portfolio. The same template is now being extended to rheumatology, clinical dermatology and gastroenterology, particularly transplant-linked therapies. In cardiology, the focus is on niche areas such as arrhythmias and tachycardia rather than mass hypertension and cholesterol therapies. “Rather than mass cardiology, we are focusing on niche indications where specialist engagement matters,” Nair said.

This sharper segmentation has helped the company outpace the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM): “The IPM grows at 7–9 per cent. We are growing at nearly twice that rate.” How will the company enter the GLP-1 market? One of the most closely watched elements of its domestic strategy is entry into the GLP-1 class, used increasingly for diabetes and obesity. RPG Life Sciences plans to enter through partnerships, aiming to be part of the first wave of GLP-1 launches post-patent expiry. Nair said most companies, including early entrants, are likely to adopt alliance-driven models since peptide manufacturing capability in India remains limited.

He expects generic GLP-1 drugs to see 50–70 per cent price cuts from innovator levels, in line with recent post-patent molecules. How is the company using traded generics? While specialty therapies remain core, the company is also selectively participating in the traded-generics segment, a ₹30,000 crore market growing faster than the overall pharma sector. “Trade generics are not our primary focus, but it is a segment you cannot afford to ignore,” Nair said. The company sees this as a way to build presence in tier-2 to tier-6 cities and participate in government healthcare programmes without diluting its specialty positioning. It also plans to participate in tenders for the Centre’s Jan Aushadhi scheme.

What is the company’s strategy for the US market? RPG Life Sciences has so far stayed out of the US, citing timing, pipeline readiness and cost. But that stance is shifting. “We have stayed away from the US not because we can’t enter, but because one needs a strong pipeline for that,” Nair said. Organic entry could take three to four years, but acquiring USFDA-approved facilities could accelerate access. The company expects to reassess its US strategy over the next two to three years. What role will acquisitions play? Mergers and acquisitions are central to its roadmap, with APIs—especially immunosuppressants—emerging as the most immediate opportunity. Backward integration, Nair said, can improve cost efficiency and global competitiveness.

“API acquisition is the most visible opportunity for us right now,” he said, adding that the company is evaluating assets. RPG Life Sciences is debt-free and continues to invest around ₹40 crore annually in capex, increasingly directed toward digitisation and automation—likely to rise to ₹50–60 crore depending on expansion needs. “Digitisation has already freed up more than 1,100 man-hours, allowing our teams to spend more time with doctors,” Nair said. Strategic Moves:  GLP-1 Focus: RPG Life Sciences plans to enter the GLP-1 drug market in India.  2030 Target: The company aims for Rs 2500 crore turnover by 2030.

 Specialty Push: The core strategy is to focus on domestic super-specialty formulations.  Niche Segments: They are shifting away from mass-market therapies to focus on niche areas like Nephrology and Rheumatology.  US Market: The US market is a medium-term goal.  Acquisition Strategy: US entry will be acquisition-led (USFDA-approved facilities) to speed up access.  API Acquisitions: The most immediate opportunity is acquiring API manufacturing facilities.  Immunosuppressants: A key API focus is on immunosuppressants for cost efficiency.  Trade Generics: They will selectively participate in traded generics (e.g., Jan Aushadhi tenders).