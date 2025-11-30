Home / Companies / News / SDAL, CSIR-NAL partner for development of 150 kg class loitering munition

SDAL, CSIR-NAL partner for development of 150 kg class loitering munition

On the occasion of the signing of Collaborative Agreement between CSIRNALand SDAL, Dr. Jitendra Singh, appreciated the new initiative and unique approach adopted by CSIR

SDAL, CSIR-NAL
The exchange of agreement between the two parties took place at a function organised at CSIR-NAL. Image: X@DrJitendraSingh
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

MIs Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd entered into a collaborative agreement for design and development of LM-UAV with CSIR-National Aeronautical Laboratories (NAL)for indigenous design, development and production of Loitering Munition (LM) UAV of 150 Kg Class. SDAL was chosen as an industry partner through a competitive bidding. The exchange of agreement between the two parties took place at a function organised at CSIR-NAL.

On the occasion of the signing of Collaborative Agreement between CSIRNALand SDAL, Dr. Jitendra Singh, appreciated the new initiative and unique approach adopted by CSIR of involving an industry partner in a project of strategic importance from the very beginning including design & development.

Mis Solar Defenceand Aerospace Ltd. (SDAL) asserted that as an industry partner, SDAL will play a pivotal role in the realisation of the LM-UAV and work tirelessly towards productionisation of the system at the earliest.

SDALis working tirelessly towards making Indian Defence Forces completely self-reliant and CSIR & Solar Group will work together to provide an edge to our armed forces in asymmetric warfare using indigenous technologies and products.

SDAL is determined to realise Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat" in making India self-reliant in defence production, SDAL are also committed towards constant improvements in their products to offer the best-in-class solution to the armed forces.

This LM-UAV will be powered by NAL developed Wankel engine, which has cleared the CEMILAC certification for aircraft integration and flight testing. By entering into this collaborative agreement SDAL aims to offer a world class product with very high degree of indigenous content, including payloads. The LM-UAV will offer a range of 900 kms and endurance of 6 to 9 hours with a service ceiling of 5 kms.

The UAV has a very low RCS and will be capable to undertake missions in GPS denied Navigation with an AIenabled EO-IR payload having very good DRI(Detection, Recognition & Identification).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rapido denies involvement in ₹331-crore trail found in driver's account

Air India a responsibility, not just a business opportunity: Chandrasekaran

Amazon India extends zero referral fee for items under ₹1,000 till Dec 31

PNGRB revises GAIL's integrated pipeline tariff to ₹65.69 per mmBtu

Premium

Shapoorji Pallonji Finance eyes bonds to raise funds in early FY27

Topics :defence sectordefence firmsSolar sector

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story