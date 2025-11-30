SDAL, CSIR-NAL partner for development of 150 kg class loitering munition

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

MIs Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd entered into a collaborative agreement for design and development of LM-UAV with CSIR-National Aeronautical Laboratories (NAL)for indigenous design, development and production of Loitering Munition (LM) UAV of 150 Kg Class. SDAL was chosen as an industry partner through a competitive bidding. The exchange of agreement between the two parties took place at a function organised at CSIR-NAL.

On the occasion of the signing of Collaborative Agreement between CSIRNALand SDAL, Dr. Jitendra Singh, appreciated the new initiative and unique approach adopted by CSIR of involving an industry partner in a project of strategic importance from the very beginning including design & development.

Mis Solar Defenceand Aerospace Ltd. (SDAL) asserted that as an industry partner, SDAL will play a pivotal role in the realisation of the LM-UAV and work tirelessly towards productionisation of the system at the earliest. SDALis working tirelessly towards making Indian Defence Forces completely self-reliant and CSIR & Solar Group will work together to provide an edge to our armed forces in asymmetric warfare using indigenous technologies and products. SDAL is determined to realise Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat" in making India self-reliant in defence production, SDAL are also committed towards constant improvements in their products to offer the best-in-class solution to the armed forces.