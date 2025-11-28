PNGRB revises GAIL's integrated pipeline tariff to ₹65.69 per mmBtu

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The integrated pipeline tariff for GAIL (India) was revised to Rs 65.69 per million metric British thermal unit (mmBtu) on a gross calorific value (GCV) basis, to be effective from January 1, 2026, announced the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on Friday.

GAIL’s shares declined 4.19 per cent to Rs 176.10 on BSE as the revised tariff was significantly lower than the company’s ask of Rs 78.72 per mmBtu.

The company’s earlier integrated tariff was Rs 58.61 per mmBtu.

Why has PNGRB limited the true-up in this tariff cycle?

Revising the tariff, PNGRB said that in order to avoid sudden cost increases, true-up of all the parameters was not possible in the current tariff revision.

“The members of the board deliberated and observed that true-up of all the parameters at this stage would lead to a sudden significant increase in tariff and can place unexpected financial pressure on customers. At the same time, the interest of the pipeline entity is also to be protected to get them reasonable return,” said PNGRB. What factors will be trued up in the next tariff review? The regulator said truing up of other factors would be done in the next tariff review exercise in fiscal 2027-28. The factors include actual operating expenditure (opex) and capital expenditure (capex), future opex and capex, transmission loss, working days, revenue-sharing adjustments and other amendments as per regulations.