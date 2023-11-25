Home / Companies / News / Rusan Pharma Invests 300 Crores in New API Facility in MP's Pithampur

Rusan Pharma Invests 300 Crores in New API Facility in MP's Pithampur

New plant to produce 400 MT of APIs, creating more than 300 jobs and enhancing global supply

Anjali Singh Mumabi
The new facility will augment Rusan Pharma's existing API capacity. (Representative Image)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Rusan Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, launched a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility on Saturday in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. 

This facility is set to produce 400 metric tonnes of APIs annually and is expected to create over 300 jobs. The company has invested Rs 300 crore in the facility, located within the Pithampur Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The new facility will augment Rusan Pharma's existing API capacity, aiming to supply critical APIs to meet the increasing demand for its addiction treatment and pain management products in India and internationally. 

The company is known for developing innovative products, such as Buprenorphine Sublingual and Buprenorphine Naloxone Sublingual Tablets for drug abuse treatment, Apomorphine Injections for Parkinson's treatment, and indigenous formulations of Fentanyl, Buprenorphine, and Lidocaine transdermal patches for moderate to severe pain. Additionally, they produce Nicotine transdermal patches for tobacco cessation.

Kunal Saxena, managing director of Rusan Pharma, commented, “With an investment of about Rs 300 crore in two phases, this new API facility will expand our current API manufacturing capacity from 40 metric tonnes in Ankleshwar to 400 metric tonnes in Pithampur. Our new plant features five modular API manufacturing blocks with dedicated suites for finished API production.”

The company stated that the current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approvals for its APIs and finished formulations facilities have the capacity to meet 90 per cent of the global demand. 

Rusan Pharma holds GMP approvals from several authorities, including Health Canada, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA), the European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia.

Topics :Pharmaceutical companiesPharma sector

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

