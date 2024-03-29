RVNL-Salasar JV gets Rs 60 cr transmission project in central Africa

A joint venture of state-owned RVNL and private steel player Salasar Techno Engineering has bagged a transmission project worth around Rs 60 crore in central African nation Rwanda.

The order has been secured from Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL) and to be executed in 18 months, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) said in a statement on Friday.

The Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity project (TSRLMC) worth USD 7.152 million equivalent to Rs 596.21 million (Rs 59.6 crore) is for plant design, supply and installation of 45.8 km, 110 KV double circuit Rukarara-Huye-Gisagara transmission lines, it said.

Earlier this month, the JV bagged a transmission project worth around Rs 174 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government.

While Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) holds a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, STEL owns the remaining 49 per cent.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in development, financing and implementation of rail infrastructure related projects.

STEL is a steel structural manufacturer which provides services across telecom, energy and railways sectors.