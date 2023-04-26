S&P upgrades Tata Motors' long-term issuer, issue credit ratings to 'BB'



A “BB” rating signifies that the entity is less vulnerable in the near-term but faces major ongoing uncertainties due to adverse business, financial and economic conditions, the rating agency said. Rating agency Standard and Poor’s has raised Tata Motor Ltd’s (TML) long-term issuer and issue credit ratings from 'BB-' to 'BB' on improvement in earnings and potential deleveraging.



TML’s cash flow should strengthen over the next 12-18 months on improving operating conditions in India and at its 100 per cent subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR). The outlook is stable. The agency also upgraded the rating for TML’s core subsidiary, TML Holdings Pte Ltd from “BB-” to 'BB'.



The stable outlook indicates that Tata Motors' cash flow and leverage will steadily improve over the next 12-18 months, with support from improved operational performances, especially at JLR. Solid earnings and free operating cash flow (FOCF) will support debt reduction. The India-based company will be able to further reduce debt if it successfully lists its subsidiary, Tata Technologies Ltd, as planned, S&P added.



Tata Motors' Indian operations should maintain their recent solid performance. Both commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) volumes could increase about 10 per cent year on year in FY24. This follows two successive years of very strong growth. Tata Motors' leverage will likely decline over the next 12-18 months, driven by positive FOCF at JLR. The rating agency said, “We expect improved volumes, profitability, and positive working capital flow to support JLR's FOCF in fiscal 2024 (year-end March 31, 2024), which may exceed GBP 750 million. This is despite our expectation that the company's capital expenditure (capex) could climb to about GBP 3 billion." JLR's wholesale volumes could increase to 390,000-420,000 units in fiscal 2024, it added.



FOCF at the Indian operations will likely be immaterial for overall deleveraging. This is given increased capex. “We expect capex of about Rs 7,000 crore in FY24, up from about Rs 4,500 crore in FY23,” it said. The company's CV and PV volumes increased at compounded annual rates of about 30 per cent and over 50 per cent in the last two fiscal years. But given that CV volumes expanded from a small base, volumes in FY24 could still remain about 7 per cent below the previous peak of about 500,000 units in FY19.