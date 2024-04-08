Home / Companies / News / SAIC's MG Motor India to bring in new investors, JSW set to buy 35% stake

SAIC's MG Motor India to bring in new investors, JSW set to buy 35% stake

IndoEdge India Fund will buy an 8 per cent stake, a dealer trust will take a 3 per cent stake and an employee stock ownership plan will own 5 per cent

Representative Image
Reuters Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd said its MG brand would be bringing in local investors in India to create a more favourable operating environment in the world's third-largest auto market.

JSW Ventures, part of the JSW conglomerate, plans to buy a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India for Rs 3,580 crore ($430 million).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


IndoEdge India Fund will buy an 8 per cent stake, a dealer trust will take a 3 per cent stake and an employee stock ownership plan will own 5 per cent.

New Delhi has sought to limit investments from Chinese companies amid geopolitical and trade tensions.

"As MG Motor India aims to continue to increase MG brand's market share in India and effectively prevent operating risks, the unit plans to introduce local Indian investors to create more favorable conditions for sustainable and healthy development," SAIC said in statement late on Sunday.

SAIC has been counting on global markets for growth especially with its MG brand - which is a continuation of the iconic British marque - particularly since it and its foreign partners have lost much ground in its home market to BYD and Tesla.

Nearly a quarter of SAIC cars sold in 2023 were exported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

ESG, technology theme to dominate India Inc acquisitions in 2024

China's SAIC Motor aims to slash jobs at GM, VW ventures, and EV unit

JSW Group, China's SAIC Motor begin negotiations on royalty fees

Expect accelerated growth post investment by JSW Group: MG Motor India CEO

Biocon leads India's push into anti-obesity drugs as patents lapse

Manipal Health Enterprises nears Rs 1,400 crore deal to acquire Medica

Info Edge reports increase of 3.5% in Q4 billings to Rs 827 crore

Vistara cuts 10% daily flights in April to stabilise its operations

Signature Global Q4 sales bookings jump 3.4 times to Rs 4,140 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SAIC MotorSAIC Motor India entryMG Motor IndiaJSW Group

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story