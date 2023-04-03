Home / Companies / News / SAIL produces record 18.28 MT crude steel; 19.40 MT hot metal in FY23

In a statement, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said it has achieved the best-ever annual production during FY23

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
State-owned SAIL has produced a record 18.28 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel during financial year 2022-23, registering a year-on-year rise of 5.3 per cent.

The production of hot metal also rose by 3.6 per cent to 19.40 MT during the financial year ended March 31.

In a statement, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said it has achieved the best-ever annual production during FY23.

"The company recorded 19.409 MT hot metal and 18.289 MT crude steel production with a growth of 3.6 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively over the previous best in FY22," the statement added.

The steel giant further said it is continuously ramping up its production over the years with a focus on more value-added and special-steel production.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel producer with an annual installed capacity of around 20 MT. It has five integrated and three special steel plants across various locations in the country.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

