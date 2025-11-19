Samsung FY25 revenue from operations rises over 11% to ₹1.11 trillion

Samsung India Electronics said it has clocked a double digit growth in its revenue from operations of over 11 per cent to Rs 1.11 trillion in the financial year ended March 2025.

According to a RoC (Registrar of Companies) filing, Samsung India Electronics had reported a revenue from operations of Rs 99,541.6 crore on a consolidated basis in the preceding financial year ended March 2024.

In FY25, Samsung's revenue from operations crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark.

Its total consolidated income, including other income, had already exceeded this mark a year before. It was at Rs 1,06,283 crore (1.06 trillion) in FY24.