Samsung FY25 revenue from operations rises over 11% to ₹1.11 trillion

Samsung India Electronics said it has clocked a double digit growth in its revenue from operations of over 11 per cent to Rs 1.11 trillion in the financial year ended March 2025.
According to a RoC (Registrar of Companies) filing, Samsung India Electronics had reported a revenue from operations of Rs 99,541.6 crore on a consolidated basis in the preceding financial year ended March 2024.
In FY25, Samsung's revenue from operations crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark.
Its total consolidated income, including other income, had already exceeded this mark a year before. It was at Rs 1,06,283 crore (1.06 trillion) in FY24.
An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments remained unanswered.
Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.
Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.
It is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space which has a turnover above Rs 1 trillion.
Its rival iPhone maker Apple India has reported a growth of 18 per cent in its total revenue to Rs 79,378 crore in FY25. Its another Korean competitor LG Electronics' total income in FY25 was at Rs 24,630.63, up 14.25 per cent year-on-year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
