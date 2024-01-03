Samsung places bet on AI for greater sales as 2024 phone launches kick off

The teaser to the launch promises only that “Galaxy AI is coming.” In past years, Samsung and fellow mobile makers have relied on improvements in camera technology and flexible displays to stand out, but 2024 promises to be a year where added AI capabilities take center stage.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E tools, which generate text or visual responses to users’ queries, are at the forefront of a generative-AI wave that’s swept across the tech industry — and helped make Nvidia Corp. a trillion-dollar company by providing the key AI-training accelerators. The next step in advancing the technology is to integrate it into devices, as US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. has touted over the past year.