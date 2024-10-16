Samsung to replace Chinese suppliers for 5G gear in priority circles: Vi

Vodafone Idea's (Vi) latest order of network equipment from new partner Samsung will lead to the deployment of 5G gear in 6-7 telecom circles where the telco currently has equipment from Chinese providers Huawei and ZTE installed, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jagbir Singh told *Business Standard*. Meanwhile, equipment from global vendors Nokia and Ericsson will be used to boost the telco's 4G capabilities and increase the 4G population coverage to 90 per cent in the next 12 months from the current 77 per cent, he said in an interview.

Last month, the telco inked a $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal for the supply of network equipment over a three-year period from the three global vendors. This deal, marking Vi's first-ever tie-up with Samsung, is part of a $6.6 billion capital expenditure plan.

"All 5G deployments will be done by Samsung. The sites where these 5G will run will also feature Samsung's 4G equipment. This is the objective behind bringing in the third vendor. Over three years, we plan to set up 75,000 5G sites," Singh said.

However, the company will prioritise the replacement of Chinese equipment that has reached the end of its operational life, he said. "We are not going to swap just like that. As long as the equipment is working, it will remain in the network," Singh emphasised. He also noted that Vi has ensured the new gear is more power-efficient, lighter, and equipped with the latest 4G and 5G features. Vi's 5G will operate on the Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture.

Since June 2021, telecom service providers have been required to connect to their networks only those new devices designated as ‘trusted products’ from ‘trusted sources’. This move aims to mitigate strategic security risks from Chinese equipment manufacturers. Both ZTE and Huawei are yet to receive approval from the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC), as they have not met the necessary clearance requirements.

Focus on 4G

With the focus remaining on 4G, the telco plans to deploy the new equipment across 45,000 4G sites over the next 18-24 months.

As of the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY25, 4G users comprised 60 per cent of Vi's customer base, with 126.7 million of its 210.1 million subscribers using 4G. While the company added 4G users for the 12th consecutive quarter, it lost 2.5 million subscribers overall to competitors. After losing high-end customers to Jio and Airtel, Vi now faces the challenge of retaining 2G customers who may shift to state-run telecom BSNL, which has not raised tariffs, unlike the three private telecom operators who increased prices in July.