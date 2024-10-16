Licious FY24 loss drops by 44%, 3rd party channel closures impact revenue

India’s GenAI ecosystem has witnessed strong, broad-based growth, with the total number of GenAI startups increasing 3.6 times to more than 240 by the first half of 2024 (H12024) from over 66 in H12023, according to a report by IT trade body Nasscom.

The report is based on insights from over 110 startup interviews and research on more than 240 active GenAI startups.

This growth is majorly fueled by the launch of 17 native GenAI language models in India, a 4.6 times surge in GenAI services. There is also a significant increase in the number of startups offering GenAI assistants, comprising nearly 80 per cent of newly added startups over the year.

Despite an early-stage focus, India’s GenAI startups have attracted over $750 million in cumulative funding since 2023, with 75 per cent startups in H12024 now generating revenue, a significant jump from 22 per cent in H12023. Today, India ranks 6th globally in the share of GenAI startup ecosystems among major economies.

“Over the past 12 months, India's Generative AI landscape has undergone a seismic transformation, with a wave of innovative product launches redefining industry standards and highlighting new focus areas such as managed large language models (LLMs) and data-driven services,” said Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice-president and chief strategy officer, Nasscom.

“We must prioritise funding for high-potential GenAI startups and focus on attracting and developing top-tier AI talent,” she added.

Indian GenAI startups are also demonstrating quick adaptability in their technology choices and market focus, with 43 per cent of GenAI start-ups now leveraging a hybrid approach, combining both closed and open-source models for their solutions.

This adaptability has helped growth across all three major segments of GenAI – infrastructure, applications, and services. Productivity enhancing applications, such as coding companions and workflow augmentation tools, have gotten 2-times more funding with 45 startups catering to this GenAI theme, up from 20 in H12023. GenAI assistants have grown 4 times to over 130 startups. Many of these have pivoted from traditional AI-based chatbots to GenAI-enabled conversational bots or virtual assistants. In the services segment, three key concepts have emerged: GenAI-as-a-service, enterprise platforms, and data-as-a-service, though funding remains concentrated to 2-3 startups.

Nearly 70 per cent of surveyed GenAI startups are expanding their offerings by delivering industry-specific solutions across sectors such as IT and communications, retail, healthcare, BFSI, education, and media and entertainment. Geographically Bengaluru remains the leading GenAI startup hub in India, housing 43 per cent of all startups. But emerging hubs like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Surat, and Kolkata are growing quickly, now representing 18 per cent of the ecosystem.

While the GenAI startup landscape is growing, it faces significant challenges. These include lack of patient capital, limited compute capacity hurting scalability of enterprise GenAI beyond PoCs (proof of concepts) and customer hesitation, according to Nasscom. There is also a shortage of skilled AI talent. While concerns around high-quality training data and responsible AI have diminished compared to 2023, client reticence due to regulatory and trust issues remains significant.