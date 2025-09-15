Sanctions-hit Nayara Energy seeks govt help for refinery repair gear

Russian-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy is seeking Indian government help to source equipment and materials needed for maintenance as European Union sanctions make it difficult to secure key items, three people familiar with the matter said.

The private refiner has approached the Centre for High Technology, an advisory body under India's oil ministry, seeking assistance in sourcing specialised equipment, catalysts, and other raw materials, the sources said.

Nayara and the Centre for High Technology did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nayara, majority-owned by Russian entities including oil major Rosneft, operates a 400,000 barrels per day refinery in Vadinar in western India that it has scheduled to shut down for maintenance in February, the sources said.

Refineries typically shut roughly every four years for maintenance that can last 30 to 50 days. Nayara last shut its refinery for maintenance in November 2022. Indian rules mandate periodic refinery maintenance to ensure operational safety and efficiency. Companies also carry out shutdowns to improve yields. "They can delay the mandatory shutdown by a few months but they cannot postpone it beyond four to six months," the first source with direct knowledge of the situation said. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Nayara is processing only Russian crude after suppliers from Iraq and Saudi Arabia halted deliveries as the EU sanctions imposed in July created payment problems, sources have said.