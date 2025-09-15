Ola Electric files PLI claim of Rs 400 crore, boosting financial prospects

Ola Electric has filed a claim of around Rs 400 crore incentive under the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, reinforcing its compliance with rigorous localisation and regulatory requirements, according to sources.

As per industry sources, Ola has filed the claim with eligible sales of about Rs 3,000 crore for FY25, translating into an expected incentive of nearly Rs 400 crore.

The incentive, calculated at a rate of 13 to 14 per cent, is expected to significantly strengthen the company's liquidity position and deliver a positive impact on its financial performance in the coming quarters, the sources close to the development said.