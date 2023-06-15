Home / Companies / News / Sanjay Kumar takes over as new director for marketing in GAIL India

Sanjay Kumar takes over as new director for marketing in GAIL India

In 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL's overseas LNG trading subsidiary GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sanjay Kumar takes over as new director for marketing in GAIL India

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sanjay Kumar on Thursday took over as the new director for marketing in state gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, the firm said.

Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited, the largest CNG distribution company in India, since April 2022.

"Kumar, a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, has a rich domain experience of over 35 years in the natural gas sector," GAIL said in a statement.

He joined GAIL in 1988 and over the next three decades worked in various roles across domains, including gas marketing, LNG sourcing/ trading/ shipping, business development, gas transmission, projects management and gas pipeline operation and maintenance.

In 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL's overseas LNG trading subsidiary GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore.

This was the first such subsidiary created by any Indian oil and gas PSU, and over the next five years, he played an important role in developing this subsidiary into a well-established player in the global LNG market.

Also Read

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

GAIL Q3 net falls 92% to Rs 246 cr on higher prices, Russian gas disruption

GAIL India rallies 5% in weak market; hits 8-month high on heavy volumes

GAIL Q3 profit drops 90% on petrochemical, natural gas marketing woes

Gail to borrow up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund Rs 10,000 cr capex plan in FY24

Vistara expands codeshare partnership with European airline Lufthansa

Meta expands 'performance bonuses' on Facebook for creators to earn more

boAt logs Rs 4,000 cr in net sales, makes 15 mn products in India in FY23

Go First hopes to resume ops by month end, restores 94% of daily flights

Lenskart raises $100 mn from ChrysCapital, plans global expansion

Topics :GAILGAIL IndiacompanyPSU

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story