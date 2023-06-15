Sanjay Kumar takes over as new director for marketing in GAIL India

Sanjay Kumar on Thursday took over as the new director for marketing in state gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, the firm said.

Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited, the largest CNG distribution company in India, since April 2022.

"Kumar, a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, has a rich domain experience of over 35 years in the natural gas sector," GAIL said in a statement.

He joined GAIL in 1988 and over the next three decades worked in various roles across domains, including gas marketing, LNG sourcing/ trading/ shipping, business development, gas transmission, projects management and gas pipeline operation and maintenance.

In 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL's overseas LNG trading subsidiary GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore.

This was the first such subsidiary created by any Indian oil and gas PSU, and over the next five years, he played an important role in developing this subsidiary into a well-established player in the global LNG market.