SAT stays Irdai order to transfer Sahara Life Insurance assets to SBI Life



The appellate Authority said that five years since the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s decision to transfer policies of Sahara Life to ICICI Prudential Life was set aside, no steps were taken by the insurance regulator to transfer the policies and a decision taken to select SBI Life was taken without granting a hearing to Sahara Life. The Security Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed the insurance regulator's decision to transfer policy liabilities of Sahara India Life Insurance Co Ltd (SILIC) to SBI Life.



“…we stay the effect and operation of the impugned order dated June 2, 2023 till further orders of this Tribunal,” SAT said. “We find that there was no tearing urgency in transferring the policies when the respondent had earlier directed by its order dated June 23, 2017 to service existing policyholders and collect renewal premium was still continuing,” the SAT order said.



Reacting to the SAT order, Sahara Life said, “The Hon’ble SAT questioned the high-handed actions of the market regulator as well as agreed with SILICLs contentions that prima facie principles of natural justice weren’t adhered to. In light of the same, the SAT granted protection to SILICL by granted a stay on the order dated 02.06.2023 as well as other actions initiated pursuant to the same.” On June 2, Irdai directed SBI Life Insurance to take over policy liabilities of around 2 lakh policies of Sahara Life as the latter failed to comply with the regulatory directions, amid deteriorating financial health after being put under restrictions in 2017.