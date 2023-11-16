Home / Companies / News / Satellite TV broadcaster Dish TV India shares up 7.5% on settlement reports

Satellite TV broadcaster Dish TV India shares up 7.5% on settlement reports

Dish TV India, a direct-to-home broadcaster, is facing intense competition from OTTs and cable TV

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of satellite TV broadcaster Dish TV India were up 7.5 per cent on Thursday as investors speculated that the promoters of the company, the Goel family of the Essel group, have signed a settlement with the JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company for Rs 1,500 crore. As part of the settlement, JC Flowers ARC, which owns a 26 per cent stake in Dish TV India, will return the shares to the Goel family, which were earlier acquired by Yes Bank following a default. The promoters own close to 6 per cent stake in the company. Yes Bank, which had transferred its bad loan portfolio to JC Flowers ARC, had lent close to Rs 5,000 crore to the Goel family against the Dish TV shares. The market valuation of Dish TV India rose to Rs 3,508 crore on Thursday.

A source said the Goels have time till March next year to pay the settlement amount. JC Flowers ARC and the Goel family did not respond to emails sent on Thursday to elicit their views on the settlement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Dish TV India, a direct-to-home broadcaster, is facing intense competition from OTTs and cable TV. From more than 160 million homes four years ago, pay TV (cable and satellite) is down to about 100 million. The decline has hit the revenue model of the DTH companies. In fiscal 2023, Tata Play made a loss of Rs 105 crore on revenues of Rs 4,530 crore, while Dish TV’s revenues fell to Rs 1,110 crore in FY23, less than half its FY19 level, while its losses almost doubled to more than Rs 2,230 crore.

In the past, Subhash Chandra Goel, the chairman of the Essel group, had promised to repay all the loans taken from the banks.

Also Read

Subhash Chandra moves to get family's stake in Dish TV back from JC Flowers

Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay

Subhash Chandra to settle JC Flowers' debt to reclaim Dish TV: Report

Dish TV board rejects lenders plan to appoint directors, cites lapses

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call

AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell its production plant in Bengaluru

TVS Motor Company joins hands with Emil Frey for key European markets

IndiGo records a marginal dip in domestic market share in October

Dr Reddy's launches wearable device for drug-free management of migraine

RBI approves Isha Ambani, others as directors of Jio Financial Services

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dish TVDish TV IndiaSatellitesEssel Group

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story