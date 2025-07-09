Home / Companies / News / Sattva Group to invest ₹1,500 crore in 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag

Sattva Group to invest ₹1,500 crore in 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag

Sattva Group said it intends to contribute to Andhra Pradesh's growth story, and the campus, once operational, is expected to generate over 25,000 direct employment opportunities

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money
In a statement on Wednesday, Sattva Group said it will develop a 30-acre mixed-use project, 'Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus'. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bengaluru-based realty firm Sattva Group will invest ₹1,500 crore to develop a 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh as part of its expansion plan.

Sattva Group, which is one of the leading real estate firms in South India, decided to develop this project following a detailed discussion on Tuesday with Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, in the Andhra Pradesh government.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sattva Group said it will develop a 30-acre mixed-use project, 'Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus'.

"With a planned investment of ₹1,500 crore, the project will feature a blend of Grade A office spaces, premium residential developments, and integrated urban infrastructure, all designed to global standards of sustainability and smart living," it said.

Sattva Group said it intends to contribute to Andhra Pradesh's growth story, and the campus, once operational, is expected to generate over 25,000 direct employment opportunities.

It is already developing an integrated township in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this week, Sattva Group Managing Director Bijay Agarwal said the company would invest about ₹800 crore over the next two years in the Goa property market as it sees huge business opportunities in this coastal city.

In the last three decades of its operation, Sattva Group has completed 74 million square feet area across various residential and commercial projects. More than 75 million sq ft area is under various stages of planning and development.

Besides South India, Sattva Group has a presence in Pune, Goa and Kolkata markets, and it is planning to enter Mumbai.

The Group also has a presence in other verticals of real estate, including co-working, co-living, data centres and warehousing. It is also in hospitality and education.

In early March, Sattva Group and Blackstone-sponsored Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for raising₹ 6,200 crore and list the REIT on stock exchanges.

Through this REIT public issue, Sattva Group and Blackstone want to monetise 30 prime office assets across major cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intech Insurance Surveyors to assess Sigachi Industries' losses after blast

Vedanta shares fall 3.38% after Viceroy alleges group-wide misconduct

IndianOil-Adani Gas to raise $161 million via convertible bond sale

AI-powered scams target Prime Day 2025 shoppers as online fraud surges

Adani Enterprises' ₹1,000 cr bond issue fully subscribed in just 3 hours

Topics :Real Estate NewsReal Estate InvestmentAndhra Pradeshprojects

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story