Home / Companies / News / Saya Group to invest Rs 100 cr to build 336 apartments in Noida Extension

Saya Group to invest Rs 100 cr to build 336 apartments in Noida Extension

Saya Group is developing nearly 9 lakh square feet built-up area in this project, with a total saleable area of 6.8 lakh square feet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Saya Group has completed four residential projects in Delhi-NCR comprising more than 3,000 units. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Saya Group on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore to develop 336 studio apartments in Greater Noida.

The company will sell these 336 fully furnished studio apartments at around Rs 55 lakh. The size of each studio apartments will be around 700 square feet.

"We are developing 336 studio apartments in Noida Extension (Greater Noida West). This is part of our 3-acre high street retail project Saya South X," Saya Group MD Vikas Bhasin told reporters.

Saya Group is developing nearly 9 lakh square feet built-up area in this project, with a total saleable area of 6.8 lakh square feet.

Out of the total saleable area, high street retail will be around 4.5 lakh square feet and studio apartments 2.3 lakh square feet.

"The total investment on the entire project is Rs 450 crore," Bhasin said.

He said the high street retail will be ready for fit-out by October this year and the retail area would be operational by January-February next year.

Bhasin said the studio apartments will be ready in 2025.

"There is a great demand for good quality studio apartments in Greater Noida (West) area. We are witnessing demand from both end-users and investors," he said.

Bhasin said the company will rope in some operator to manage these studio apartments.

Last month, Saya Group will invest Rs 2,000 crore to develop a 14 lakh sq ft shopping mall in Noida as part of its expansion plan.

The construction work has started and the shopping mall 'Saya Status' is expected to be operational in January 2025.

Saya Group has completed four residential projects in Delhi-NCR comprising more than 3,000 units.

It is currently developing three retail projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

Saya Group is investing around Rs 200 crore to develop a shopping mall, comprising of 2 lakh sq ft area, named 'Saya Piazza' in Noida.

Also Read

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Saya Group to invest Rs 2,000 cr in 1.4 mn sq ft-shopping mall in Noida

Coke Studio returns to India with 50 artistes across country, 10 new tracks

Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

Merged HDFC Bank: New entity will have market capitalisation of Rs 12.5 trn

Hindalco Industries board approves proposal to sell land for Rs 595 cr

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh to inject Rs 500 crore in struggling airline

Zepto 'in talks' to raise funding, may become India's 1st unicorn this year

Volvo Car's sales in India increased by 33% in January-June period

Topics :InvestmentnoidaUttar PradeshReal Estate housing

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story