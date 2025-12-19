SBI onboards 541 probationary officers as hiring drive continues

The State Bank of India on Friday said that it has onboarded 541 probationary officers (POs). The selected officers will be posted nationwide across business verticals, with select international postings. It had recently added 505 POs in June 2025 and it is part of its broader plan to hire 18,000 people in the current financial year, the lender said.

“Coming on the back of hiring 505 probationary officers in June 2025, this fresh recruitment underscores SBI’s sustained focus on strengthening its human capital. The selected probationary officers will be deployed nationwide across business verticals, with select international postings and a structured pathway for progression to senior and top management roles,” the lender said in its press release.