Home / Companies / News / SBI onboards 541 probationary officers as hiring drive continues

SBI onboards 541 probationary officers as hiring drive continues

State Bank of India onboarded 541 probationary officers, taking a step towards its plan to hire 18,000 employees this financial year

SBI, State Bank Of India
State Bank Of India (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The State Bank of India on Friday said that it has onboarded 541 probationary officers (POs). The selected officers will be posted nationwide across business verticals, with select international postings. It had recently added 505 POs in June 2025 and it is part of its broader plan to hire 18,000 people in the current financial year, the lender said.
 
“Coming on the back of hiring 505 probationary officers in June 2025, this fresh recruitment underscores SBI’s sustained focus on strengthening its human capital. The selected probationary officers will be deployed nationwide across business verticals, with select international postings and a structured pathway for progression to senior and top management roles,” the lender said in its press release. 
The lender currently has a workforce of over 246,000 people.
 
Speaking on this, CS Setty, chairman, State Bank of India, said, “Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving customer service and technological requirements.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Cipla to exclusively market and distribute five Pfizer brands in India

Premium

Cert-In flags multiple vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone, iPad OS

Delhi HC quashes Union Bank's fraud tag on Jai Anmol Ambani-linked account

Amrut Distilleries targets ₹750 crore revenue by 2030 on steady demand

Premium

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deployment

Topics :Banking Newsstate bank of india uksbiSBI bank jobs

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story