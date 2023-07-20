Home / Companies / News / SBI, other PSBs to fund Adani's Rs 34,000 cr PVC project in Mundra

SBI, other PSBs to fund Adani's Rs 34,000 cr PVC project in Mundra

Mundra Petrochem, an arm of Adani Enterprise has set its eyes on installing the plant with an annual capacity of one million tonnes in the first phase at a total cost of $2.5 million

BS Web Team New Delhi
As things stand, domestic lenders including government banks and private banks have only 16 per cent exposure to the group

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Adani Group looks to raise funds from Indian banks after a major blow from the allegations made in the Hindenburg Research report, a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has agreed to finance a substantial part of the Adani Group's Rs 34,000-crore polyvinyl chloride (PVC) project in Mundra, The Hindu Businessline (BL) has reported.

With credit support from SBI, the PVC project is set to achieve financial closure by the middle of August. The funding for the first phase of the project will be taken by the public sector banks which will pick up the bulk of the tab of around Rs 14,500 crore. The remaining amount will be financed by private lenders, the report said.

The project is being executed by a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, Mundra Petrochem which has set its eyes on installing the plant with an annual capacity of one million tonnes in the first phase at a total cost of $2.5 million. The plan is to double the capacity in the second phase after the first phase is commissioned by 2025-26, the BL report said.

The coal-to-PVC project of the Adani Group is an important part of the group's ambitious plans to develop a petrochemical cluster at Mundra and Central. The group plans to be a major player with a significant share in the segment.

The news assumes significance as it is the first major financing deal after the Hindenburg report which came out in January. The report damaged the group's plan to raise Rs 20,000 crore via a follow-on public offering and dealt a major blow to its expansion plans in the short run.

As things stand, domestic lenders including government banks and private banks have only 16 per cent exposure to the group. More than one-third of the group's loans have been sourced through bonds from global financial institutions, the report added.

Also Read

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

Future Retail insolvency proceedings: NCLT extends deadline to Aug 17

Reliance-Jio Financial demerger today: Here's what you need to know

World's cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India, costs just $0.60

Delhi High Court defers hearing in Google's in-app billing policy case

Power Finance Corporation aims to raise Rs 5,000 crore through NCDs

Topics :sbiState Bank of India YONOBS Web ReportsAdani Enterprise LtdGautam AdaniMundra PowerAdani Green Energy

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story