Home / Companies / News / Delhi High Court defers hearing in Google's in-app billing policy case

Delhi High Court defers hearing in Google's in-app billing policy case

Google had plans to implement the UCB from April 26

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing of Google plea against a single-judge order directing the Competition Commission of India(CCI) to deal with applications filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against the tech giant's billing policy.

The case is likely to come up for hearing on November 1. 

Earlier this week, Disney, moved the Madras High Court to challenge Google's in-app billing system. The company, which runs the Disney+ Hotstar streaming app in India, told the court that Google was threatening to remove the streaming app if it didn't comply with the new payments system. The court told Google not to remove app from the store and directed it to receive 4% service fee from Disney. 

The Delhi High Court had in April asked the CCI to decide the plea by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against Google's billing policy on or before April 26.

The ADIF, which represents a group of digital start-ups, had filed a petition to suspend Google's new in-app billing fee system, called the User Choice Billing (UCB), until the CCI investigates the tech giant for alleged non-compliance with its directives. The ADIF had alleged that despite the regulator’s directive asking the tech giant to allow the use of third-party billing services for in-app payments, the UCB system charges a high service fee.

Google had plans to implement the UCB from April 26.

The CCI, in October last year, imposed a penalty of Rs 936 crore on Google and asked it to allow and not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing services and to not impose any discriminatory condition.

The group of startups said their grievance was that the anti-trust regulator had failed to act on its plea about the new policy owing to a lack of quorum to consider the issue.

CCI is now hearing the petitions of the startups. 

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

Fitbit rolls out Google account sign-in: Here's everything you need to know

TCL launches T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in India: Details here

Power Finance Corporation aims to raise Rs 5,000 crore through NCDs

o9 Solutions raises $116 mn from existing investors; valuation at $3.7 bn

Subsidies should be cut gradually: Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal

Bata India positive about growth outlook amid short-term headwinds

Tata Steel manufactured crane used in rocket launch for Chandrayaan-3

Topics :GoogleDelhi High Court

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:34 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story