SBI sees minimal impact of tighter RBI's rules for personal loans

State Bank of India, the country\u0026#39;s top lender, expects minimal impact on its capital ratios from the central bank\u0026#39;s tighter rules for personal loans, its chairman told Reuters in a phone interview.The impact of the increased risk weight on personal loans, including credit cards, will be 55-60 basis points (bps), Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Friday.\u0026nbsp;SBI\u0026#39;s capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.28% as of September end.\u0026nbsp;\u0026quot;If we take into account the bank\u0026#39;s half-yearly profit, which has not yet been adjusted in the capital ratios, then the capital adequacy ratio will rise by 109 bps,\u0026quot; Khara said.\u0026nbsp;Even after accounting for the increased capital requirement, the bank has enough buffers and does not see the need to accelerate fund raising, Khara said.