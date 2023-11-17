Home / Companies / News / SBI sees minimal impact of tighter RBI's rules for personal loans

SBI sees minimal impact of tighter RBI's rules for personal loans

SBI's capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.28% as of September end

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State Bank of India, the country's top lender, expects minimal impact on its capital ratios from the central bank's tighter rules for personal loans, its chairman told Reuters in a phone interview.

The impact of the increased risk weight on personal loans, including credit cards, will be 55-60 basis points (bps), Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Friday.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SBI's capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.28% as of September end.
 
"If we take into account the bank's half-yearly profit, which has not yet been adjusted in the capital ratios, then the capital adequacy ratio will rise by 109 bps," Khara said.
 
Even after accounting for the increased capital requirement, the bank has enough buffers and does not see the need to accelerate fund raising, Khara said.

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Akasa Air waives off handling charges on carriage of musical instruments

Bharti Airtel 5G coverage in Tamil Nadu crosses 4.2 million customers

Hindalco offers VR tour of sustainable mining initiatives at IITF

Brigade to develop 2 mn sq. ft. of residential housing space in Bengaluru

Made-In-India Honda Elevate ready to run on Japanese road next year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Personal Loansbi

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story