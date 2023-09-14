Home / Companies / News / Schneider Electric Infra board appoints Udai Singh as CEO, MD for 3 yrs

Schneider Electric Infrastructure board on Thursday appointed Udai Singh as its additional director, managing director and chief executive officer for three years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure board on Thursday appointed Udai Singh as its additional director, managing director and chief executive officer for three years.

"Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today, i.e. September 14, 2023, have inter-alia, considered and approved the appointment of Udai Singh as an Additional Director, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, for a consecutive period of three (3) years from September 15, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," a BSE filing said.

Over the last 30+ years, Singh has held various roles in the areas of sales, marketing, projects and contract management, and manufacturing operations.

Prior to his current role as Electrical Systems Equipment (ESE) - BU VP, Singh was heading Sales & After Sales for India, SAARC & Africa along with key account management.

Singh holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Varanasi and has undertaken various leadership programmes at Ross Business School and INSEAD.

The Board also took note of the resignation of Arnab Roy as Non-Executive Director of the company, effective from the closure of business hours on September 14, 2023.

Topics :Schneider Electric Companies

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

