Man held in Bangladesh for suspected ties to Pak-based militant group

Bangladesh's Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) has reportedly arrested a man from Savar, around 24 kilometres from Dhaka, for suspected involvement with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned militant outfit.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Md Foysal, was detained from his shop on July 2 based on intelligence inputs, according to The Daily Star.

Along with Foysal, five others were named as accused: Al Imran alias Engineer Imran Haider, Rezaul Karim Abrar, Asif Adnan, Zakaria Masud, and Md Sanaf Hasan.

The Daily Star, citing case documents, reported that Foysal admitted to being inspired by TTP’s ideology. He claimed to have travelled to Afghanistan via Pakistan in October 2023, accompanied by 23-year-old Ahmed Jubair alias Yuvraj.

Foysal reportedly told authorities, “We left Dhaka on October 18, arrived in Pakistan on October 29, and crossed into Afghanistan through the Torkham border on November 6.” He returned to Bangladesh via Dubai on November 16, while Jubair remained behind and was later killed in a Pakistani army strike in Waziristan, the report said. Foysal said that Engineer Imran Haider played a central role in recruiting young Bangladeshis into TTP. He added that Rezaul, Asif, Zakaria, and Sanaf were involved in spreading TTP ideology online and were “preparing for jihad”. What is Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan? Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, is an alliance of formerly disparate militant groups that came together in 2007 following Pakistan military operations against Al-Qaeda-related (QDe.004) militants in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, according to the United Nations website.

Formed under the leadership of Baitullah Mehsud, who has since died, TTP is rooted along the Afghanistan/Pakistan border. According to UN estimates, TTP has between 30,000 and 35,000 members. Growing ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh Bangladesh, which was formed after 1971 Muktijuddho against Pakistan, has grown closer to Islamabad following the collapse of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Interim leader Muhammad Yunus has met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif twice — once at the UN General Assembly in New York and again at the D-8 Summit in Cairo. A visit by Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to Dhaka marked the first high-level diplomatic exchange between the two nations in 15 years.