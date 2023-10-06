Sebi extends dispatching period of hard copies of statements till Sept 2024

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the relaxation to entities with listed non-convertible securities from dispatching physical copies of the financial statements to the holders of such securities till September 30, 2024.

Earlier, the regulator had given similar relaxations to such entities till September 2023.

Sebi's extension comes after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month provided similar relaxations to entities from dispatching physical copies of financial statements, including board's report, auditor's report or other documents.

"Consequently, it has been decided to relax, up to September 30, 2024, the requirements of regulation 58 (1)(b) of the Sebi Listing Regulations," according to the circular issued by the markets regulator on Friday.

Under the regulation 58 (1)(b) of the Sebi Listing Regulations, an entity with listed non-convertible securities will have to send a hard copy of statement containing the salient features of all the documents to those holders of non-convertible securities who have not registered their e-mail address(es) either with the listed entity or with any depository.

The regulator has asked stock exchanges to bring the provisions of this circular to the notice of all entities with listed non-convertible securities and disseminate on their website.