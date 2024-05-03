Home / Companies / News / Sebi gives approval to CARE Ratings' subsidiary to provide ESG ratings

Sebi gives approval to CARE Ratings' subsidiary to provide ESG ratings

Such ratings will enable the issuers to discern steps for the betterment of their sustainability performance

Last month, Sebi gave clearance to ICRA's subsidiary Pragati Development Consulting Services Ltd and Crisil's entity Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics to offer ESG ratings.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi has given approval to CARE Ratings Ltd's subsidiary CARE ESG Ratings to provide environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings.

Such ratings will enable the issuers to discern steps for the betterment of their sustainability performance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Having received the registration under the Sebi (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations on May 2, 2024, CARE ESG Ratings Ltd will commence its ESG rating activity, according to a statement issued by CareEdge Group on Friday.

"With the use of ESG ratings, a sustainable growth journey of businesses can get an independent viewpoint. A business can now assess its relative position and take action to strengthen its sustainability policies & practices.

Investors and stakeholders have adopted new perspectives on ESG-based reporting, and performance, both domestically and internationally," Mehul Pandya, MD and Group CEO of CareEdge, said.

Last month, Sebi gave clearance to ICRA's subsidiary Pragati Development Consulting Services Ltd and Crisil's entity Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics to offer ESG ratings.

In 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) amended its regulations pertaining to credit rating agencies, whereby ERPs can be allowed to register with the regulator under the CRA (Credit Rating Agencies) norms.

Also Read

India's financial conditions improved significantly in Dec: CareEdge

Israel's finance minister criticises Moody's credit rating downgrade

Rupee to appreciate to 82 per dollar in CY24, predicts CareEdge Ratings

Rating agencies cautious on India's sovereign credit profile post-Budget

Passenger vehicle segment to see record 18-20% growth in FY24: Report

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic anti-bacterial medication in US

Adani Group stocks see little impact of Sebi notices on disclosure norms

Premji Invest inches closer to majority stake acquisition in Nainital Bank

Why is Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. suing Gurugram-based Tesla Power India?

Apple sets revenue record in India amid overall slump; Tim Cook is pleased

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBICARE RatingsESG

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story