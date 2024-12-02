Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sebi issues attachment order for Anil Ambani's Reliance Big Entertainment

In its order, Sebi directed the attachment of all accounts, lockers, and proceeds due, along with freezing any debits from the accounts

SEBI
(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Monday issued an attachment notice to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Big Entertainment for non-payment of a fine of Rs 26 crore. Sebi had issued the demand notice for the same two weeks ago.
 
In its order, Sebi directed the attachment of all accounts, lockers, and proceeds due, along with freezing any debits from the accounts. The penalty was imposed in August in a case related to Reliance Home Finance, where the regulator alleged fund diversion.
 
In the order, Sebi also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Anil Ambani and barred him from holding key positions in listed companies for the next five years. An appeal on the same is ongoing in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
Topics :SEBIAnil Ambani

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

