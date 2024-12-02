Swiggy expands its 10-minute delivery offering 'Bolt' to over 400 cities

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery firm, said it has scaled up its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across the country. Designed for speed, Swiggy said Bolt focuses on dishes that can be delivered without compromising taste, freshness, or quality. Bolt delivers food from more than 40,000 participating restaurants, offering a range of over 10 lakh items.

Initially launched in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, Bolt is now active in emerging hubs such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore, and Kochi, as well as Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Roorkee, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik, and Shillong. By strategically expanding into these key markets, Swiggy aims to meet the growing demand for quick and reliable food delivery across urban and smaller cities and towns.

“For the first time, people are getting food from their favourite restaurants to their doorstep, as fresh as possible. Idlis come warm and fluffy, ice creams stay frozen, and even fries are crispy right out of the package,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace. “With all the customer love we’ve received so far, as well as the growing excitement from both national and local restaurants, expanding Bolt was an easy decision. We’re thrilled to bring this experience to even more cities and homes.”

Cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have witnessed the highest adoption for Bolt, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

Swiggy is actively partnering with restaurants to optimise order prioritisation for Bolt orders that feature food items requiring minimal or no preparation time. To ensure the safety of delivery partners, Swiggy stated that they are not informed of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, and there is no incentive for fast delivery. The delivery radius for Bolt is limited to 2 kilometres, which also increases familiarity and enables faster delivery. Additionally, delivery speed is optimised by prioritising executives closest to Bolt outlets.

Bolt - Food in 10 minutes features a selection of popular cuisines, such as burgers, snacks, bakery items, beverages, sweets, ice creams, breakfast items, and biryani, which require minimal preparation or are ready to pack. Customers can choose from well-known national brands alongside local favourites like Gwalia Sweets in Ahmedabad, Shiraz and Kookie Jar in Kolkata, Karachi Bakery and G Pulla Reddy Sweets in Hyderabad. Other such brands include MM Mithaiwala in Mumbai, Bhartiya Jalpan and Anand Sweets in Bengaluru, Sethi Ice-cream in Delhi, and Irani Cafe in Pune, among many others. In Tier-II cities, top partners like Varalakshmi Tiffins in Guntur, Akhshay Tiffins in Mangalore, and Baap of Rolls in Roorkee already have more than 10 per cent of their orders coming through Bolt.

Bolt’s expansion to over 400 cities marks a significant milestone in Swiggy’s mission to enhance customer experience through innovative solutions. The ‘Bolt - Food in 10 minutes’ feature will be prominently displayed on the Food page of the Swiggy app, making it easier for customers nationwide to access this speedy service.

India's quick commerce industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with sales surging by more than 280 per cent over the last two years, according to a report by financial services firm Chryseum.

The quick commerce market in India is currently valued at $3.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5 per cent over the forecast period (2024–2029).

Quick commerce platform Zepto recently unveiled the rollout of its cafe service in major cities, targeting a revenue run-rate of Rs 1,000 crore by 2026. It will serve through over 120 cafes at stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and soon in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

Serving the concept of a quick meal for today's fast-paced urban lifestyle, the online cafe features a diverse menu with over 148 items, including freshly brewed chai, coffee, all-day breakfast, pastries, and savoury snacks, promising a 10-minute delivery service.

Swiggy also recently launched a new service, 'Cafe,' to offer snacks and beverages with a 15-minute delivery service. Initially available in select areas of Bengaluru, Swiggy Cafe offers samosas, peri peri fries, hummus and pita bread, and other snacks, along with milkshakes and protein bars from brands like Blue Tokai and The Whole Truth.