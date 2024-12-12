Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Sebi issues warning letter to HDFC Bank for alleged non-compliance

Sebi issues warning letter to HDFC Bank for alleged non-compliance

HDFC Bank said that it will take necessary steps to address the concerns and directives mentioned in the letter

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued an administrative warning letter to HDFC Bank regarding alleged non-compliance with multiple regulations. In an exchange filing on Thursday, the bank said that Sebi claimed non-compliance with the following regulations:
 
1. Sebi (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992
2. Sebi (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018
3. Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
 
The warning was issued on December 9 and received on December 11 by the bank.
 
HDFC Bank said that it will take necessary steps to address the concerns and directives mentioned in the letter.
 
HDFC Bank clarified that the administrative warning has no financial or operational impact on the bank's activities.
 
Administrative warnings, while not involving monetary penalties, indicate regulatory concerns that the entity must address to maintain compliance with Sebi's framework. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mcap of 6 of top-10 valued firms jump Rs 2 trn; TCS, HDFC Bank lead gainers

HDFC Bank stock hits new all-time high, market-cap tops Rs 14 trillion

Stocks to Watch, Nov 28: Vedanta, BoB, HDFC Bank, Adani Group shares, BoI

Pvt lender HDFC Bank launches rural and semi-urban focused savings account

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, Zomato, RIL, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp

Topics :SEBIHDFC BankSebi normsSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story