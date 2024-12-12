Sebi issues warning letter to HDFC Bank for alleged non-compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued an administrative warning letter to HDFC Bank regarding alleged non-compliance with multiple regulations. In an exchange filing on Thursday, the bank said that Sebi claimed non-compliance with the following regulations:

1. Sebi (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992

2. Sebi (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018

3. Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

The warning was issued on December 9 and received on December 11 by the bank.

HDFC Bank said that it will take necessary steps to address the concerns and directives mentioned in the letter.

HDFC Bank clarified that the administrative warning has no financial or operational impact on the bank's activities.

Administrative warnings, while not involving monetary penalties, indicate regulatory concerns that the entity must address to maintain compliance with Sebi's framework.