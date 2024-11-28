Business Standard
HDFC Bank stock hits new all-time high, market-cap tops Rs 14 trillion

HDFC Bank stock hits new all-time high, market-cap tops Rs 14 trillion

In the past six months, HDFC Bank has outperformed the market by surging nearly 20 per cent, as compared to 6.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (market cap) topped the Rs 14 trillion mark for the first-time ever in Thursday's  intra-day trades as stock price of the largest private sector lender hit a record high on the BSE. 
Shares of HDFC Bank touched a new high of Rs 1,832.75, gaining 1.2 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock was trading higher for the fifth straight session, and has gained 5.2 per cent during this period. On Monday, the stock crossed its previous high of Rs 1,791.90 touched on July 3, 2024.
 
In the passt six months, HDFC Bank has outperformed the market by surging nearly 20 per cent, as compared to 6.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. At 09:29 am; with Rs 13.98 trillion market cap, HDFC Bank was trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 1,829. In comparison, the benchmark index up 0.04 per cent at 80,268.
 
 
Reliance Industries leads the list with Rs 17.48 trillion market cap followed by Tata Consultancy Services at Rs 15.58 trillion, the BSE data shows.
 
HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank with consistent growth and operational performance over various cycles. Post merger, the bank has become the second largest in terms of size with diversified portfolio. The bank has maintained superior return ratios resulting in premium valuations. HDFC Bank is largest private sector bank with loan book of Rs 24 trillion.
 
Since October 20, HDFC Bank has surged 9 per cent after the lender reported better-than-expected July-September quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The BSE Sensex has dropped 1.2 per cent during the same period.
 
The management plans to bring back the credit-deposit ratio (C/D) to the pre-merger level of 86 per cent-87 per cent within two to three years, faster than initially planned (4-5 years) by calibrating loan growth, particularly in larger ticket sizes. The bank is strategically positioning itself to capture future growth opportunities by accelerating the reduction of its loan-to-deposit ratio.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

