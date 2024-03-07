Home / Companies / News / Sebi warns Vedanta for publishing 'unlisted ultimate holding' firm's info

Sebi warns Vedanta for publishing 'unlisted ultimate holding' firm's info

Vedanta received a letter from NSE on March 6, 2023, annexing a letter dated February 29, 2024, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to a regulatory filing

New Delhi-based Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company with interests in oil and gas, aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore and steel
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Mining major Vedanta on Thursday said it has received an administrative warning from markets regulator Sebi for "publishing information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company".

Vedanta received a letter from NSE on March 6, 2023, annexing a letter dated February 29, 2024, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to a regulatory filing.

The company has been directed to place the said letter before its board and take necessary corrective steps to strengthen the internal control for corporate announcements/ press releases, it said without divulging any further information.

On the details of the violations alleged to be committed, the company said the letter is "in respect of it publishing information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company".

New Delhi-based Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company with interests in oil and gas, aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore and steel.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

