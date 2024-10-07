Servotech Power gets order to set up 9 EV charging stations in Maharashtra

Servotech Power Systems on Monday said it has secured an additional order in Maharashtra to set up nine EV charging stations.

With this, the total number of EV charging stations set up by the company will reach 29.

The additional orders have been secured from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the company said in a statement.

"Previously, the company had received an order from NMC which involved supplying, commissioning, and constructing 20 EV charging stations throughout the corporation area," it said.

This order will meet the growing need for convenient electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and ensure consumers a clean energy supply for intercity and interstate travel, Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems, said.