Shadow lender IIFL Finance faces rating downgrade risk on gold loan ban

Indian shadow lender IIFL Finance Ltd is facing a threat of credit rating downgrade as early as this week, as a months-long regulatory ban on its gold loan business remains unresolved, according to people familiar with the matter.



A local rating agency has informed the company about a possible rating change from AA to AA-, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

A potential downgrade may pressure the firm’s borrowing channels as funding costs could grow, and lenders could ask for early repayment from the beleaguered non-banking finance company which is already navigating a business contraction.