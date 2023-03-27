Shree Cement to procure cow dung for green energy in Chhattisgarh

Shree Cement, one of the country’s top cement manufacturers, is set to procure cow dung from Chhattisgarh to use it as an additional fuel resource and promote green energy.

The company on Tuesday inked an agreement with the district administration of Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara where it has set up a cement plant. Under the pact, Shree Cement’s plant in Simga development block will purchase 10 tonnes of cow dung every day.

According to state government officials, cow dung would be collected from Chandi and other places in the vicinity of the plant and authorities will supply 10 tonnes daily from 16 villages located within a 15-kilometre radius of the facility. The supply had started soon after reaching the deal, the officials added.

A senior executive of Shree Cement said the company aimed to promote the use of green energy instead of coal. The cow dung purchased would be used along with coal as an additional fuel resource to heat the furnace, he said, adding that the initiative would help the firm cut the cost on coal besides extending financial support to the cattle owners in the area.

The state has seven cement plants with facilities of all major manufacturers. Of them, four are located in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district. The officials said other cement plants in the district were also exploring the option.

Shree Cement is the first company to purchase cow dung that the state government has been procuring under its scheme of the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

The Bhupesh Baghel government has been purchasing cow dung through the Gauthans (cattle sheds), which have been set up at village level to emerge as a centre of various livelihood activities and strengthen the rural economy.

Along with vermicomposting, lamps, and pots from cow dung, natural paint and electricity are also being produced in Chhattisgarh.