Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

- On a quarterly basis, SLIC reported a strong rebound in the July–September period.
- Individual new business APE rose 53 per cent sequentially to ₹329 crore, compared with ₹215 crore in Q1FY26.]
- Retail new business premium grew 47 per cent to ₹378 crore, up from ₹257 crore in the previous quarter.
- Individual renewal premiums increased 71 per cent to ₹552 crore, against ₹323 crore in Q1FY26.
- Total premium grew 26 per cent sequentially to ₹1,091 crore, from ₹863 crore in Q1FY26.
- The number of policies sold rose 35 per cent to 117,317 in Q2FY26, compared with 86,750 in Q1FY26.
