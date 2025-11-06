Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd (SLIC) reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Individual New Business Premium (NBP) for the first half of FY26, rising to ₹635 crore from ₹542 crore in the same period last year. The company outperformed the private life insurance industry, which grew 8 per cent during the period.

The insurer’s individual new business annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 8 per cent YoY to ₹544 crore, while renewal premiums surged 43 per cent to ₹1,024 crore from ₹715 crore in H1FY25.

SLIC settled 37,850 individual and group policies during the first half, up from 30,884 policies a year earlier. Its claim settlement ratio for FY25 stood at 98.31 per cent, while the solvency ratio was 1.56 in H1FY26.

Q2FY26 performance: Sequential growth across key metrics On a quarterly basis, SLIC reported a strong rebound in the July–September period.

Individual new business APE rose 53 per cent sequentially to ₹329 crore, compared with ₹215 crore in Q1FY26.]

Retail new business premium grew 47 per cent to ₹378 crore, up from ₹257 crore in the previous quarter.

Individual renewal premiums increased 71 per cent to ₹552 crore, against ₹323 crore in Q1FY26.

Total premium grew 26 per cent sequentially to ₹1,091 crore, from ₹863 crore in Q1FY26.

The number of policies sold rose 35 per cent to 117,317 in Q2FY26, compared with 86,750 in Q1FY26. The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹14,187 crore as of September 2025, up 15 per cent YoY from ₹12,310 crore.

Focus on accessibility, technology, and customer trust Commenting on the results, Casparus J.H. Kromhout, Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Life Insurance, said: “Our strategy has always been focused on making life insurance simpler and more accessible for everyone we serve. Leveraging technology to enhance customer experience remains a top priority.” He added that the strong growth in renewal premiums reflects customer trust and the company’s effective distribution strategy. Kromhout also lauded the government’s recent decision to reduce GST on term insurance policies to zero, calling it a “landmark reform” that would make pure protection more affordable and expand coverage across India.