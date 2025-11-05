Home / Companies / News / Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Driven by robust demand in cement and chemicals and expansion in paints and B2B e-commerce, Grasim Industries' Q2FY26 profit rose sharply to ₹553 crore on ₹39,900 crore in revenue

Grasim Industries
The company said it continues to invest in capacity expansions across businesses, including cement and cellulosic fibres, while maintaining focus on sustainability initiatives and increasing renewable energy adoption. | Photo: @GrasimInd
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Grasim Industries Ltd, the holding company of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings, with consolidated profit for the September quarter (Q2FY26) surging 76 per cent year-on-year to ₹553 crore. The growth was driven by higher profitability in its cement and chemicals businesses and continued traction in new-age segments such as paints and B2B e-commerce.
 
Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 17 per cent to ₹39,900 crore, supported by strong performance in building materials and chemicals. Consolidated EBITDA grew 29 per cent to ₹5,217 crore, the company said. Standalone revenue touched a record ₹9,610 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year, led by ramp-up in the paints and B2B e-commerce verticals along with resilience in the cellulosic fibres and chemicals divisions.
 
Which segments drove Grasim’s quarterly growth?
 
The building materials segment, which includes cement major UltraTech, Birla Opus paints and the Birla Pivot e-commerce platform, remained the key driver, delivering ₹22,253 crore in revenue, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Segment EBITDA rose 55 per cent to ₹2,950 crore. UltraTech continued to benefit from infrastructure demand, with cement sales volumes growing 6.9 per cent during the quarter.
 
The paints business expanded its distribution to more than 10,000 towns and reached a total installed capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA) as of October 2025. The B2B commerce unit posted 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, highlighting rising adoption of its digital platform.
 
How did Grasim’s chemicals and fibre businesses perform?
 
Chemicals revenue rose 17 per cent to ₹2,399 crore, with EBITDA up 34 per cent to ₹365 crore, aided by better electrochemical unit (ECU) realisations and higher chlorine derivatives volumes.
 
Revenue from the cellulosic fibres segment inched up 1 per cent to ₹4,149 crore, although EBITDA declined 29 per cent to ₹350 crore due to higher input costs.
 
What are Grasim’s focus areas going forward?
 
The company said it continues to invest in capacity expansions across businesses, including cement and cellulosic fibres, while maintaining focus on sustainability initiatives and increasing renewable energy adoption.
 
Grasim added that it remains well positioned to benefit from India’s economic momentum and rising demand across infrastructure and housing sectors.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

