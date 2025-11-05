Lenskart opens smart-glasses platform to developers in AI wearables push

Lenskart plans to open its upcoming smart-glasses platform — B by Lenskart — to India’s developer community, inviting consumer app companies and independent developers to create localised use cases and experiences, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move positions the eyewear retailer to build one of India’s first full-stack wearable ecosystems, integrating hardware, artificial intelligence (AI), and software capabilities.

AI and camera tech to be opened for integration

Under the initiative, Lenskart will make its AI and camera technology accessible to popular consumer platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and BookMyShow, as well as to indie developers.

“This would enable new integrations across food delivery, entertainment, fitness, and navigation,” said a person familiar with the matter. Lenskart declined to comment on the development. AI-powered smart glasses launching by December 2025 Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, the B by Lenskart smart glasses are expected to launch by the end of December 2025. The device will feature a built-in Sony camera for hands-free image and video capture, an AI assistant powered by Google’s Gemini, wellness insights, live translation, and UPI payment capabilities. Leveraging its omnichannel retail network, large consumer base, and control over manufacturing and supply chain, Lenskart aims to play a leading role in shaping India’s emerging AI-powered wearables market, the sources said.

Recently, the company showcased a new feature for its B Camera Smartglasses—direct UPI payments. Users can complete transactions instantly by scanning a QR code with their smart glasses, requiring neither a phone nor a PIN. Betting big on deep-tech and extended reality In July, Lenskart invested in Mumbai-based Ajna Lens, a deep-tech startup specialising in extended reality (XR) and AI-powered wearable technology. The deal, whose value remains undisclosed, marks the company’s first major bet on AI-enabled smart eyewear. Ajna’s technology is expected to power Lenskart’s next generation of smart glasses. The company already sells Phonic Smart Glasses—Bluetooth-enabled eyewear that lets users take calls, play music, and interact with voice assistants. The new B by Lenskart line, however, takes the company deeper into AI and spatial computing.

Rising global competition in smart eyewear Globally, smart-glasses shipments have more than trebled since 2022, crossing 2 million units in 2024. In India, the AR and VR eyewear market touched $608 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.67 billion by 2033, driven by demand in gaming, healthcare, and education, according to IMARC Group. The global smart-glasses market, valued at over $6 billion, is expected to reach $15.08 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent. Meta currently dominates the space with its Ray-Ban Meta line, holding over 60 per cent of the global market in 2024, followed by Apple and Google. Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Baidu, and ByteDance, along with Samsung, are expected to roll out competing products over 2025–26.