Home / Companies / News / PB Healthcare acquires Fitterfly to expand into preventive digital care

PB Healthcare acquires Fitterfly to expand into preventive digital care

The company also announced the onboarding of senior healthcare leaders to bolster its management team

Smit.fit and Droobi Health Merge to Establish DroobiSmit: Dominating Digital Diabetes Solutions in MENA/GCC and South Asia
The company aims to bridge the trust gap between hospitals and insurers.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PB Healthcare Services Ltd, a subsidiary of PB Fintech, on Thursday announced the acquisition of digital health platform Fitterfly as part of its strategy to expand beyond hospitals and strengthen its preventive healthcare offerings.
 
The company also announced the onboarding of senior healthcare leaders to bolster its management team as it accelerates its efforts to build a tech-driven healthcare ecosystem integrating hospitals, doctors, insurers, and patients.
 
Expanding connected and prevention-first healthcare
 
PB Health is developing a 1,200-bed hospital network in Delhi NCR over the next few years, including a 270-bed hospital in Noida and two upcoming facilities in Gurgaon.
 
The company aims to bridge the trust gap between hospitals and insurers while promoting cashless, connected, and prevention-first healthcare.
 
The acquisition of Fitterfly — a digital health platform focused on diabetes reversal, obesity management, and heart health programmes — will enhance PB Health’s presence in out-of-hospital and preventive care.
 
“The development marks a decisive step toward PB Health’s goal of building a care model that reduces avoidable hospitalisations and extends health assurance to millions who were previously uninsured,” PB Fintech said in a statement.
 
AI integration and technology-led transformation
 
PB Health is also embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its systems to drive efficiency and enhance care delivery. The company’s AI-led tools include voice-to-text documentation, smart clinical reports, and AI-assisted decision support for doctors.
 
“Our vision is to create a truly integrated healthcare ecosystem where patients experience frictionless, high-quality care,” said Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and Group CEO of PB Fintech. “We are building a tech-first healthcare platform that improves outcomes, enhances trust, and redefines the care journey for millions across India.”
 
Fitterfly’s role in PB Health’s preventive strategy
 
Fitterfly’s clinically validated, digital-first programmes will form a cornerstone of PB Health’s chronic disease management strategy.
 
“Chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity affect up to 40 per cent of Indian adults,” said Arbinder Singal, Co-founder and CEO of Fitterfly. “Our platform, with its proven outcomes and intellectual property, will add significant value to PB Health’s integrated ecosystem.”
 
Leadership expansion and recent funding
 
PB Health has also strengthened its leadership team with key industry appointments:
 
Rajeev Bhandari (formerly Evercare and Fortis Hospitals)
 
Dr Mohit Mathur (formerly Max Hospitals)
 
Air Marshal Dr Rajesh Vaidya (former DG Medical Services, Indian Air Force)
 
The company raised $218 million in May 2025 from General Catalyst, Faering Capital, Bay Capital, Think Investments, Avataar, and Select Group, marking one of India’s largest seed funding rounds in healthcare.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises Q2 sales bookings rise 12% to ₹2,034 cr on high demand

Premium

Lenskart opens smart-glasses platform to developers in AI wearables push

M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

Grasim Q2 profit up 76% on strong building materials, chemicals performance

Brookfield Reit seals India's record office real estate deal for ₹13,125 cr

Topics :Fintech sectorFintechhealthcarehospitals

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story