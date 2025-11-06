PB Healthcare acquires Fitterfly to expand into preventive digital care

PB Healthcare Services Ltd, a subsidiary of PB Fintech, on Thursday announced the acquisition of digital health platform Fitterfly as part of its strategy to expand beyond hospitals and strengthen its preventive healthcare offerings.

The company also announced the onboarding of senior healthcare leaders to bolster its management team as it accelerates its efforts to build a tech-driven healthcare ecosystem integrating hospitals, doctors, insurers, and patients.

Expanding connected and prevention-first healthcare

PB Health is developing a 1,200-bed hospital network in Delhi NCR over the next few years, including a 270-bed hospital in Noida and two upcoming facilities in Gurgaon.

The company aims to bridge the trust gap between hospitals and insurers while promoting cashless, connected, and prevention-first healthcare. The acquisition of Fitterfly — a digital health platform focused on diabetes reversal, obesity management, and heart health programmes — will enhance PB Health’s presence in out-of-hospital and preventive care. “The development marks a decisive step toward PB Health’s goal of building a care model that reduces avoidable hospitalisations and extends health assurance to millions who were previously uninsured,” PB Fintech said in a statement. AI integration and technology-led transformation PB Health is also embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its systems to drive efficiency and enhance care delivery. The company’s AI-led tools include voice-to-text documentation, smart clinical reports, and AI-assisted decision support for doctors.

“Our vision is to create a truly integrated healthcare ecosystem where patients experience frictionless, high-quality care,” said Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and Group CEO of PB Fintech. “We are building a tech-first healthcare platform that improves outcomes, enhances trust, and redefines the care journey for millions across India.” Fitterfly’s role in PB Health’s preventive strategy Fitterfly’s clinically validated, digital-first programmes will form a cornerstone of PB Health’s chronic disease management strategy. “Chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity affect up to 40 per cent of Indian adults,” said Arbinder Singal, Co-founder and CEO of Fitterfly. “Our platform, with its proven outcomes and intellectual property, will add significant value to PB Health’s integrated ecosystem.”