Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd has elevated Gopalakrishnan J as executive director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He has been elevated from the current position as Executive Director (ED) and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Shriram Properties Ltd informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 20, 2024, approved the appointment of Gopalakrishnan J as Executive Director and Group CEO effective July 20, 2024. The board also appointed K R Ramesh, who was Executive Director - Operations, as Executive Director Strategy & Corporate Development effective July 20, 2024.

Gopalakrishnan joined the company in 2018 and has provided significant leadership in the ongoing transformation of the company, apart from his critical role in the IPO process and building a strong growth platform in recent years.

He has more than 33 years of experience in the areas of corporate finance and capital markets, a majority of which has been with large industrial groups such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and the Aditya Birla Group, apart from Credit Agricole Indosuez and Canbank Mutual Fund.

Ramesh joined the company in 2007 and successfully led the Company's operations and business development initiatives in recent years. He has over 34 years of experience in the field of accounting & finance and has previously worked with Southern Automatic Industries Pvt Ltd, Sun Beverages Pvt Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd as a Financial Controller.

The company is in the process of identifying a new CFO for the company, and in the interim, Gopalakrishnan will continue to oversee the finance function.

Shriram Properties is one of South India's leading residential real estate development companies, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. Its key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, which together account for nearly 85 per cent of its development activities.

The company has delivered 44 projects with a saleable area of 24.4 mn square feet, mostly in the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai. It has a strong development pipeline comprising of 42 projects with an aggregate development potential of 42.1 mn square feet, as of March 31, 2024.

Shriram Properties is part of the Shriram Group, a prominent business group with four decades of operating history in India.