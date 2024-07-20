Air India announces full fare refund, vouchers after 30-hr flight delay

Following a 30-hour delay in its flight to reach San Francisco, the Air India team has announced that they will fully refund the fare to the passengers and will also "incrementally" provide a voucher for future travel with the airline. The letter from Air India mentioned, "Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience that you have undergone enroute your journey to San Francisco. We completely understand that the past 24 hours were difficult and thank you for your patience during this period. Your safety was our prime consideration throughout and governed our pilots' decision to make a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport [KJA], Russia." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The airlines also said that their priority all along was to make passengers reach San Francisco at the earliest and for this, they dispatched the relief flight in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

"While we cannot obliterate the experience that you have undergone, as a gesture to convey our sincere regrets, we will fully refund the fare for your journey and will incrementally provide you a voucher for future travel on Air India," it said.

Nearly 30 hours after the Air India flight to San Francisco took off from New Delhi, it landed safely at the airport in the US city following a diversion to Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia due to a technical reason.

Originally badged as AI-183, the flight operating from New Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason on July 18.

In its final update on Saturday, Air India announced that the flight, now re-badged as AI 1179, arrived safely in San Francisco.

The passengers and crew disembarked and were taken to the terminal building for further processes. Since Air India did not have its staff at KJA, they arranged for third-party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers.