Signature Global buys 33.47 acre land parcels in Gurugram for ₹450 cr

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has purchased 33.47 acre land parcels at Sohna, Gurugram, for around ₹450 crore to develop housing projects, a top company official said.

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company became the fifth largest player in the last fiscal year in terms of pre-sales, selling properties worth ₹10,290 crore.

"We have recently purchased a total of 33.47 acre land in Sohna Gurugram," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told PTI on the sidelines of NAREDCO's convention on Saturday.

He said the cost of acquisitions stood around ₹450 crore.

These land parcels were bought through three separate sale deeds. The total development potential is around 18 lakh sq ft. "We are always looking for land parcels to expand our business. In Delhi-NCR, we are evaluating multiple deals in Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi," he said. Land acquisitions in any financial year should be equivalent to the total projects launched in that fiscal year, Aggarwal said, when asked about the land bank strategy of the company for future development. Signature Global had invested ₹1,070 crore last fiscal year to purchase 48 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. The company plans to invest 1,200-1,500 crore during 2025-26 to acquire land parcels.

On launches, Aggarwal said the company has launched ₹4,000 crore worth projects in the first quarter of FY26 and another Rs 13,000 crore worth projects would come into the market by March next. "In the second quarter, we have not launched any project so far. But, we have inventories in our existing projects for sales," he added. Aggrawal remains confident of achieving the sales bookings or pre-sales guidance of Rs 12,500 crore for the current fiscal year. About market scenario of Gurugram, he said, "Demand is slow and steady for luxury homes priced above Rs 5 crore per unit. There is not much supply in Rs 2-5 crore price bracket." However, he said there has been no price correction in the market, although the pace of increase in rates would be moderate going forward.