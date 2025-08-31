Sanjeevini Group eyes ₹1,200 cr from Bengaluru's new housing project

Realty firm Sanjeevini Group on Sunday said it is expecting a revenue of about ₹1,200 crore from its new housing project in Bengaluru.

The company has launched a luxury residential project "The Adwaith", spread over 8.3 acres and comprising 668 units, atGunjur in Bengaluru East.

The total sales potential of this project is ₹1,200 crore, the company said in a statement.

The project will be developed under a joint development model with landowner. The total built-up area is about 17 lakh sq ft. The units are priced upwards of ₹1.7 crore.

Umesh Gowda H A, Chairman and Founder of Sanjeevini Group, said the company has launched a new project at Gunjur, which is a growing micromarket in Bengaluru because of its good connectivity with other parts of the city.